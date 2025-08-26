Findlay Park Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $174,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.60.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $366.8870 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

