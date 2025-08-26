Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 160,066 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $260,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $161.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.