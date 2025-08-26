Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $39,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,178,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $207.1920 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.27 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

