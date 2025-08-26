Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $200.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.79 and a 200-day moving average of $189.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $202.19. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

