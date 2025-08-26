Contrasting Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) and Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

TEGNA has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idw Media has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Idw Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TEGNA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Idw Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 0 2 2 0 2.50 Idw Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TEGNA and Idw Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

TEGNA currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.28%. Given TEGNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TEGNA is more favorable than Idw Media.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TEGNA and Idw Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $3.10 billion 1.10 $599.82 million $2.78 7.66 Idw Media $26.47 million 0.44 -$1.39 million ($218.00) -0.18

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than Idw Media. Idw Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TEGNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TEGNA and Idw Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 14.99% 16.20% 6.68% Idw Media -8.13% -10.12% -8.60%

Summary

TEGNA beats Idw Media on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Idw Media

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.