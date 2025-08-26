Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 288.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.269 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

