Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Position Raised by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 317.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

