Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $12.45. Canada Goose shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 336,694 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Canada Goose had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

