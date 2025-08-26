Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 63,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 56,533 shares.The stock last traded at $21.76 and had previously closed at $21.89.

The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.51. Cadeler A/S had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Institutional Trading of Cadeler A/S

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 10,418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

About Cadeler A/S

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

