Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 62 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $50,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $274.2740 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.46. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.