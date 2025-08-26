Diageo plc $DEO Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Diageo worth $56,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $96.45 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. This represents a yield of 370.0%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

