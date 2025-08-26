United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

UDR stock traded up $0.1690 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.1190. The company had a trading volume of 125,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,448. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,506,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

