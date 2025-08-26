Tenet Healthcare’s (THC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.69.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.84. 19,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,771. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $185.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director James L. Bierman sold 4,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $784,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,070. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $697,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,827.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,979. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

