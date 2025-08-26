Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up about 0.6% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,673,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,696,415,000 after purchasing an additional 306,430 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

