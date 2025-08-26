Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $40.36 Million Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 245,036 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Nucor worth $40,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,100,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,956.14. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.