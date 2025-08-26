Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $29,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $136.36 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $206.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.74.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

