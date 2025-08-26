Aristides Capital LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 0.6% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $105.00 price target on shares of Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,680,505.46. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,693,339 shares of company stock worth $224,438,616 in the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

