Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 4,815 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 444,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,707,000 after acquiring an additional 368,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Shares of TFC opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

