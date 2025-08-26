FORA Capital LLC Sells 34,194 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

