Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4%

JNJ stock opened at $178.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.48.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

