Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $23.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,266,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

