Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,999,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

