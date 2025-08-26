Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $614.94 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,402 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 4.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 0.41% of Booking worth $614,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in Booking by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,781.04.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,703.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,584.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5,163.97. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,700.97 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total transaction of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock worth $22,511,858. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.