Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 17,800 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Ducommun accounts for about 4.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of Ducommun worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 588,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 18.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 44,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCO opened at $94.4250 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $94.72.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.29 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCO. Zacks Research upgraded Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

