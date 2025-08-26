Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $451,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EOG Resources by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,081,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $255,139,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $158,720,000 after purchasing an additional 743,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Melius started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3%

EOG opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.