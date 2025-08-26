Adobe Inc. $ADBE Position Lessened by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,074,485 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67,201 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.3% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $412,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.58.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $363.21 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $587.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.80 and a 200-day moving average of $388.83. The company has a market capitalization of $154.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

