Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

IUSV stock opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4318 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

