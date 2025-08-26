Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,020 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for 2.8% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kenvue worth $26,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.