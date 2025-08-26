Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OKTA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Arete assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price objective on Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Okta stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,700. This trade represents a 56.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 167.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 152.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.