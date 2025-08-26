Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0109 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.

Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $14.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $460.8780 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.