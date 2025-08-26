Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0109 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.
Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $14.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.
Motorola Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $460.8780 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions Company Profile
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Motorola Solutions
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- These 3 Chinese Stocks Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb of Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Industrial Giants Positioned for Defense-Led Growth
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.