Head to Head Survey: Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) vs. Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) and Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 1 9 13 1 2.58 Remy Cointreau 1 2 0 1 2.25

Constellation Brands currently has a consensus target price of $212.3478, suggesting a potential upside of 30.86%. Given Constellation Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Remy Cointreau.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $10.96 billion 2.61 -$81.40 million ($2.39) -67.89 Remy Cointreau $1.06 billion 3.13 $130.21 million N/A N/A

Remy Cointreau has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Remy Cointreau pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Constellation Brands pays out -170.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Brands has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Constellation Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remy Cointreau has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -4.11% 31.41% 10.81% Remy Cointreau N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Remy Cointreau on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook’s California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson’s Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1724 and is headquartered in Cognac, France.

