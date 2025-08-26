Financial Contrast: Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Lsl Property (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

Lsl Property (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lsl Property and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lsl Property N/A N/A N/A Colliers International Group 2.17% 20.82% 4.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lsl Property and Colliers International Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lsl Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Colliers International Group $4.82 billion 1.74 $161.73 million $2.20 77.15

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lsl Property.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lsl Property and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lsl Property 0 0 0 0 0.00 Colliers International Group 0 5 6 2 2.77

Colliers International Group has a consensus price target of $168.40, suggesting a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Lsl Property.

Volatility & Risk

Lsl Property has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Lsl Property on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lsl Property

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors. The Estate Agency Franchising segment offers brand marketing, and commercial and information technology support services under brands, including Your Move and Reeds Rains, as well as various local brands; repossession services; and conveyancing panel management and support services to its franchisees and their customers. It also offers business and domestic software development; and conveyancing packaging services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients. It also provides property management services comprising building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management, and construction management; and project management services, which include bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, development management, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting. In addition, the company offers corporate and workplace solutions; occupier; workplace strategy; property marketing services; transaction brokerage services, including sales and leasing for corporations, financial institutions, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, governments, and individuals; and capital markets services for property sales, debt finance, mortgage investment banking services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services. Further, the company provides investment management services that consists of asset management and investor advisory services. Colliers International Group Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

