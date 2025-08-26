Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Financial Analysis

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Ringcentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Ringcentral shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ringcentral and HeartCore Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ringcentral 1 9 4 0 2.21 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

Ringcentral currently has a consensus price target of $30.6154, indicating a potential downside of 2.00%. Given Ringcentral’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ringcentral is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

This table compares Ringcentral and HeartCore Enterprises”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ringcentral $2.40 billion 1.18 -$58.29 million ($0.14) -223.14 HeartCore Enterprises $30.41 million 0.98 -$1.48 million ($0.01) -128.00

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ringcentral. Ringcentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ringcentral has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ringcentral and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ringcentral -0.50% -19.63% 6.10% HeartCore Enterprises -0.62% 141.93% 46.22%

Summary

HeartCore Enterprises beats Ringcentral on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ringcentral

RingCentral, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience. It provides RingCentral Video, a video meeting service that includes the company’s RCV video and team messaging capabilities; offers video and audio conferencing, team messaging, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management, as well as pre-meeting, in-meeting, and post-meeting capabilities. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Professional Services, which include consultation, UCaaS and CCaaS implementation, VoIP phone system adoption, configuring custom workflows, customer and user onboarding, ongoing support, advanced support, managed services, and more. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, state and local government, and others. It sells its products to enterprise customers, as well as small and medium-sized businesses through resellers and distributors, partners, and global service providers. RingCentral, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. In addition, it provides consulting services; and education, services, and support solutions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

