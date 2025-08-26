Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 392,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $383.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $390.89.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

