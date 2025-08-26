Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 112.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $562,221,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $336,972,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $274.5430 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

