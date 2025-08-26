Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $940.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $826.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $946.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

