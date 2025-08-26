Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $317.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.96.

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

