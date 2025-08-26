Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Bank of America by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $366.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

