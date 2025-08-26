Comerica Bank Has $13.67 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.18 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

