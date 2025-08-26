Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 39,569 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,569 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $128,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $753.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $731.33 and a 200 day moving average of $657.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $400,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,200. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.32, for a total transaction of $364,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,408.64. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,767 shares of company stock valued at $234,618,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

