Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $145,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.67.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

