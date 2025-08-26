Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,667 shares of company stock worth $178,679,156. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,218.07 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $517.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,231.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

