LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF $ACTV Stake Lessened by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,849 shares during the period. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF comprises about 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.35% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $673,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACTV stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.96.

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

