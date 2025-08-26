GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Telesat Corporation $TSAT

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Telesat were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 1,395.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telesat in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Telesat in the 1st quarter worth $474,000.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSAT opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Telesat Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Telesat had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $77.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.64 million.

(Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.