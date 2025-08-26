GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Telesat Corporation $TSAT

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its position in Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Telesat were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 1,395.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telesat in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Telesat in the 1st quarter worth $474,000.
Telesat Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSAT opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Telesat Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.
Telesat Company Profile
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telesat
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Nano Nuclear Energy: Don’t Rush to Buy This Dip
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- These 3 Chinese Stocks Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb of Growth
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Industrial Giants Positioned for Defense-Led Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.