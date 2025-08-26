GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.19% of TEGNA worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.92 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGNA

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.