Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRA Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlanta Braves

In related news, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,117,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,233 shares in the company, valued at $12,910,019. The trade was a 19.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,499. The trade was a 25.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,605 shares of company stock worth $9,214,527. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -135.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.86 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.