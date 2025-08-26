Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,030 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $45,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,304. This trade represents a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,460 shares of company stock worth $1,586,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CW opened at $478.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.70. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $517.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.