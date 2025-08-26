Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 26,667 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,667 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.3%

MDLZ stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

