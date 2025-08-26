Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $131.31 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,378 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.32% of Verisk Analytics worth $131,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,798 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after purchasing an additional 596,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,586,000 after purchasing an additional 393,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.01 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,620. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,625.40. This represents a 129.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,862,427. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

