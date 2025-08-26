Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $175,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,178,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $207.1920 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.82. The firm has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.27 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

